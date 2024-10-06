 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Flex boards mar Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram's appearance

Andhra Pradesh
Deccan Chronicle
5 Oct 2024 8:37 PM GMT
Flex boards mar Kakinada and Rajamahendravarams appearance
x
The proliferation of flex boards in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, and other towns in the Godavari Districts has made these cities look unattractive, causing difficulties for vehicle drivers and the general public. (Image: DC)

Kakinada: The proliferation of flex boards in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, and other towns in the Godavari Districts has made these cities look unattractive, causing difficulties for vehicle drivers and the general public. Flex boards featuring political leaders and commercial establishments are especially problematic at busy junctions, obstructing drivers' views and contributing to accidents.

While Kakinada Municipal Corporation authorities have removed non-political flexes, political ones remain. Social activist Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju criticized KMC’s selective approach, calling for the removal of all flex boards and stricter regulations to prevent their re-erection.

A.P.J. Vinu, founder of Better Kakinada, highlighted that the Andhra Pradesh Prevention of Disfigurement of Open Places and Prohibition of Obscene and Objectionable Posters and Advertisements Act, 1997 is not being enforced. He warned that during cyclones, these flexes pose a danger to the public, citing past incidents of injuries and fatalities.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Flex boards AP news Andhra Pradesh news Flex board in cities AP 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick