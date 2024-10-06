Flex boards mar Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram's appearance

Kakinada: The proliferation of flex boards in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, and other towns in the Godavari Districts has made these cities look unattractive, causing difficulties for vehicle drivers and the general public. Flex boards featuring political leaders and commercial establishments are especially problematic at busy junctions, obstructing drivers' views and contributing to accidents.

While Kakinada Municipal Corporation authorities have removed non-political flexes, political ones remain. Social activist Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju criticized KMC’s selective approach, calling for the removal of all flex boards and stricter regulations to prevent their re-erection.



A.P.J. Vinu, founder of Better Kakinada, highlighted that the Andhra Pradesh Prevention of Disfigurement of Open Places and Prohibition of Obscene and Objectionable Posters and Advertisements Act, 1997 is not being enforced. He warned that during cyclones, these flexes pose a danger to the public, citing past incidents of injuries and fatalities.



