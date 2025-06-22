Fleet Support Ship Steel Cutting Held at HSL in Rresence of Navy Chief

Visakhapatnam: The steel cutting ceremony for the fourth of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) was held at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam on June 19, in the presence of Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, who was the chief guest.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command; Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan; Commodore Hemant Khatri, CMD of HSL; and other senior officials from the Indian Navy and HSL were also present.

The Indian Navy signed a contract with HSL in August 2023 for the acquisition of five FSS, with deliveries set to commence from mid-2027.

Once inducted, the FSS will significantly bolster the Navy’s blue-water capabilities by enabling replenishment of fleet ships at sea. With a displacement of over 40,000 tonnes, these ships will supply fuel, water, ammunition, and stores, supporting longer deployments and enhancing the strategic reach and mobility of the fleet.

In their secondary role, the FSS will be equipped to undertake Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO), facilitating rapid delivery of relief material and evacuation of personnel.

Featuring a completely indigenous design and with most equipment sourced from domestic manufacturers, the FSS project is poised to boost India’s shipbuilding industry, aligning with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Make for the World initiatives.