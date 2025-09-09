Flaws In land Resurvey Can Still Be Corrected, Says Collector

Nellore:Reacting to farmers’ outcry over discrepancies in the revenue department’s land records following the recent resurvey, district collector O Anand said flaws can still be corrected.

Anand said all grievances would be addressed and records corrected wherever necessary. "Rectification is an ongoing process," he said.

A revenue official claimed that many flaws related to the land resurvey stemmed from previous issues. “In most cases, land changed hands within the same village through the registration process. Buyers rarely measured the land before purchase, relying instead on mutual trust. Similarly, sellers may have originally acquired the land without verifying its exact extent.

"The resurvey is now revealing the actual measurements, often to the shock of current landholders,” the revenue official claimed.

He said, “We have been urging landowners to be present during the resurvey. However, sending notices has become a herculean task since many title holders no longer reside in the same village. In such cases, we are depending on tenant farmers, who are currently cultivating the land, to collect information.”

On allegations of foul play, the official said, “Some farmers suspect surveyors and local revenue staff of playing mischief vis-à-vis situations in which the resurvey showed less land than what was on record in their documents. To dispel these doubts, we are deputing mandal surveyors for re-measurement of such lands.”



If landholders remain dissatisfied, deputy inspectors of survey or even district-level inspectors of survey would be assigned to verify the measurements. The process is completely transparent,” he claimed.