Flavorful Annadanam Delights Devotees at Ammavari Brahmotsavams

Nellore: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is offering more delicious and varied annaprasadams to thousands of devotees visiting the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Kartika Brahmotsavams in Tiruchanur. Devotees have expressed appreciation for both the quality and taste of the food served.

Under the direction of TTD chairman B.R. Naidu and EO Anil Kumar Singhal and supervised by JEO Veerabrahmam, the Annadanam department is serving a special dessert—Rava Kesari—throughout the festival. At the Annadanam building in Tholappa Garden, around 2,000 devotees receive morning meals such as pongal, upma, vada, chutney, and sambar. For lunch and dinner, nearly 10,000 devotees are served sambar, rasam, sweet pongal, gongura chutney, lemon pickle, dal, ghee, curry, and the special Rava Kesari.

With large crowds expected for the most significant event of the festival, the Panchami Theertham, TTD has made extensive arrangements to provide enhanced annaprasadam at five holding points at Navajeevan Eye Hospital, ZP High School grounds, Pudi Road, Tholappa Garden, and Gate No. 4. Food counters will ensure smooth and comfortable distribution.

On November 24, devotees at the holding points will be served sundal, Bismillah bath, pulihora, and, at night, upma, almond milk, and biscuit packets.

On November 25, from 6:30 a.m., almond milk, biscuits, pongal, and upma will be distributed. Later in the day, Bismillah bath, curd rice, water bottles, and buttermilk packets will be served with the support of Srivari Sevaks.