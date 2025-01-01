Five years jail for accused in POCSO case

Bhimavaram’s POCSO Court Judge B. Lakshmi Narayana sentenced Namburi Narasimha Raju (64) of Kovvada village to five years in jail and imposed a Rs. 10,000 fine for attempting to sexually assault a six-year-old girl.

According to Bhimavaram police, the accused lured the girl to his house on June 3, 2019, and locked the doors. The girl's grandmother noticed and went to the house, where she saw the accused trying to assault the girl. Upon raising an alarm, the accused fled.

The then Bhimavaram SI T. Venkata Suresh registered a case, and the charge was proved in court. The judge also directed the accused to pay Rs. 10,000 in compensation to the victim’s family.



