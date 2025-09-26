Five Municipal Bills Passed In AP Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: The state Assembly on Thursday passed five important bills related to municipal affairs, which would “pave the way for significant changes” in urban governance.

Minister P. Narayana introduced the five ‘amendment’ bills and said the changes aimed at streamlining the regulations and improving urban planning. The abolition of the Nala Act, through one bill, also facilitates collection of additional development charges by the municipalities, he said.

He said the amendment to building regulations raises the permissible height for multi-storey buildings from 18 to 24 metres, encouraging vertical urban expansion. The third bill allows regularisation of buildings constructed in violation of existing norms, “providing relief to property owners and revenue to civic bodies.”

The Assembly also approved changes to voter registration deadlines for urban local body elections. Instead of the earlier January 1 cutoff, eligible residents can now register as voters on April 1, July 1 or October 1 each year, enhancing electoral participation opportunities.

The minister said the nomenclature of 'YSR Tadigadapa Municipality' will be changed to 'Tadigadapa Municipality' as per an amendment.

These legislative measures, Narayana said, are expected to bolster municipal administration, increase transparency, and address the urban development needs across Andhra Pradesh.