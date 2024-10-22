Five killed in bus, autorickshaw collision in Andhra Pradesh

Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh): Five persons were killed and two injured when a private bus collided with an autorickshaw at Kalakada village in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday, they said.

“The bus was coming from Piler side to Rayachoti side and while overtaking another bus, it had a head-on collision with the autorickshaw,” Rayachoti sub-divisional police officer Krishna Mohan told PTI.

According to police, four persons travelling in the autorickshaw died on the spot, while another person succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. The two other injured persons are out of danger, they said.

Mohan said the bus was heading to Hyderabad from Chittoor when the accident took place.

Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers travelling on the bus, police said, and added that a case has been registered under relevant sections.



