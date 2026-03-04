 Top
Five Killed in Car-Lorry Collision in Chittoor District

Andhra Pradesh
4 March 2026 10:32 AM IST

The victims were heading to Tirupati at the time of the accident. The impact of the collision was severe, killing all five occupants of the car on the spot.

Representational Image

Five persons were killed after a a car rammed into the rear of a cement lorry in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

The accident took place at YSR Junction in Gangavaram mandal. The car was travelling from Bengaluru towards Chittoor when it crashed into the lorry from behind.

All five occupants of the car died at the scene due to the impact of the collision. Among the deceased were three women.

Police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and shifted the bodies to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

