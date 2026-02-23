Five Held With 168 Kg Ganja, Vehicles Worth 1.9 Crore

Visakhapatnam:Police in Nathavaram mandal of Anakapalli district arrested five persons and seized 168 kg of ganja worth ₹84 lakh on Monday while it was being transported from Odisha to Tamil Nadu.

The accused, led by alleged mastermind Gullupalli Haribabu of East Godavari district, were intercepted at Vedurupalli village. Two others are absconding.

Police said the ganja was procured from Odisha at ₹10,000 per kg and concealed in secret compartments of two Bolero vans, covered with vegetables. The gang had reportedly made several similar trips to Tamil Nadu earlier.

Seized property includes 168 kg of ganja, two Bolero vans, a car, a motorcycle and nine mobile phones, together valued at ₹1.19 crore.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Nathavaram police station. Investigation is on.