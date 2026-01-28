Five Held in Attempted Murder Case; Weapons, Vehicles Seized

Nellore:Nellore Rural police have arrested five persons, along with two juveniles, in connection with an attempted murder case and seized a motorcycle, a scooter and three knives used in the offence.

According to police, the accused—alleged habitual offenders involved in thefts to fund their addictions—were arrested at around 11 am on January 28 near a government vacant land behind the SLS Power Plant at Ashok Nagar in Nellore Rural mandal.

The case relates to an incident on January 26, when the accused allegedly attacked a Class X student, Eeduru Sushanth (16), and his brother Harshavardhan over previous enmity. Police said the attackers intercepted the victims, issued threats and stabbed Sushanth in the abdomen with a knife. His brother and a friend who attempted to intervene were also assaulted.

The accused fled after local residents raised an alarm. A case (Cr. No. 17/2026) was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Nellore Rural Police Station.

Police said two of the accused have prior criminal records, with three previous cases, including two convictions and one case pending trial.

The arrests were made under the supervision of Nellore Rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao and Inspector G. Venu. District superintendent of police Dr Ajitha Vejendla and additional SP (Administration) Ch. Soujanya appreciated the police team and announced rewards for their swift action and effective investigation.