Five-Day Work Week Extended For Staff Working In Amaravati For One More Year

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the five-day working week for employees of the Secretariat and other government departments in the Amaravati capital region for another year starting June 27.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand issued orders stating that staff from the Secretariat, HoDs, corporations, and other government bodies will continue to follow the 10:00 am to 5:30 pm schedule under the existing arrangement.