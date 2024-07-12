Five-day heavy rain alert for AP

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for the next five days, indicating a spell of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds across various regions in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

On the first day, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam and the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP). The region should also brace for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Strong surface winds reaching 30–40 km/h will likely occur at isolated places across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

Similar weather conditions persist on day 2 and day 3, with heavy rain forecast for isolated places over NCAP and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected across NCAP, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Strong surface winds with speeds between 30-40 km/h are likely at isolated places.

The fourth day will see continued heavy rain at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. Strong surface winds of 30–40 km/h are expected at isolated places and for the fifth day, the weather forecast remains consistent, with heavy rain expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP.