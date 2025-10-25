Five Convicted In Murder Of Chittoor Ex-Mayor Couple In 2015

TIRUPATI: A decade after the coldblooded murder of former Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband Katari Mohan, the special court in Chittoor on Friday convicted five persons and acquitted the others due to lack of evidence.

The convicts (A1 to A5) have been remanded to judicial custody while the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on October 27.

The murder, which shocked the state in 2015, stemmed from a family feud that spiraled into violence. Investigators said the main accused, Chandra Sekhar alias Chintu (46), nephew of the victims, held grudges with the couple over his lack of political recognition and some financial disputes.

“Chintu wanted Katari Mohan to project him as a Telugu Desam Party leader and insisted that people visiting the mayor should meet him too. Bruised egos and money-related quarrels eventually led to the crime,” a senior police officer told Deccan Chronicle.

Case history: On November 17, 2015, there was a sudden eruption of chaos at the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office. A group of assailants, disguised in burqas, stormed in and opened fire at the mayor.

Anuradha was shot at point-blank range, while Mohan was stabbed to death even as he tried to escape. The attackers fled the scene within minutes.

Police later identified Chintu as the mastermind and registered a case against 23 accused. He surrendered before the police on November 30, 2015, after being on the run for two weeks.

Over the course of the investigation, 23 persons were arrested and a detailed charge-sheet was filed. One of the accused, Kasaram Ramesh of Srikalahasti, was acquitted earlier, while Srinivasa Achari died during trial, bringing the number of accused down to 21.

The case saw several adjournments over the years due to procedural delays and evidentiary issues. After examining 122 witnesses, the special court finally delivered its verdict on Friday, convicting five and acquitting the rest.

The court ordered that the bail bonds of these accused will remain in effect for six more months.

Katari Hemalatha, chairperson of the Chittoor urban development authority and daughter-in-law of the deceased, said justice has been served after a long legal battle. “The verdict has brought some peace to our family. We hope the punishment on October 27 will reflect the gravity of the crime,” she said.