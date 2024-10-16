Five cars damaged in Vijayawada wall collapse

VIJAYAWADA: Five cars parked abutting the boundary wall of Kamala Nehru Women's Hostel under Suryaraopet police station limits in Vijayawada suffered damage when the wall collapsed during the early hours of Wednesday.

Circle inspector Sk. Ahmed Ali said the dilapidated wall collapsed between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. The cars parked for the night had no occupants at the time. Upon learning about the incident, Suryaraopet police reached the spot and used a JCB to remove the debris.

The CI said following the wall collapse, they have increased patrolling and deployed additional police personnel at the women’s hostel premises as a precautionary measure.

Picture caption: Vehicles parked abutting the boundary wall of Kamala Nehru Women's Hostel under Suryaraopet police station limits in Vijayawada suffered damage when the wall collapsed during the early hours of Wednesday.