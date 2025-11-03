 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Five Ayyappa Devotees Injured In Van Mishap In AP

Andhra Pradesh
3 Nov 2025 12:13 AM IST

14 devotees, including eight women from Raghavapuram village in Chintalapudi mandal of Eluru district, had visited the shrines of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi and Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Appanapalli: Kothapeta police

Five Ayyappa Devotees Injured In Van Mishap In AP
x
Representational Image — DC File

KAKINADA: Five Ayyappa devotees were seriously injured and nine others sustained minor injuries when a van carrying them lost control and crashed into a canal near Ganti village in Kothapeta mandal of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday.

According to Kothapeta police, 14 devotees, including eight women from Raghavapuram village in Chintalapudi mandal of Eluru district, had visited the shrines of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi and Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Appanapalli. The mishap occurred while they were returning home.

The injured were shifted to the area hospital at Kothapeta for treatment.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kothapeta police officials ayyappa devotees road accident Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district road mishap 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X