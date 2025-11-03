Five Ayyappa Devotees Injured In Van Mishap In AP

KAKINADA: Five Ayyappa devotees were seriously injured and nine others sustained minor injuries when a van carrying them lost control and crashed into a canal near Ganti village in Kothapeta mandal of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday.

According to Kothapeta police, 14 devotees, including eight women from Raghavapuram village in Chintalapudi mandal of Eluru district, had visited the shrines of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi and Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Appanapalli. The mishap occurred while they were returning home.

The injured were shifted to the area hospital at Kothapeta for treatment.