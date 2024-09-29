Five Arrested in Kakinada for Theft

Kakinada: Kakinada district police have arrested five individuals linked to various thefts and have recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 24.99 lakh, along with 21 stolen motorcycles valued at Rs 8.90 lakh.



According to district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil, three suspects involved in nighttime house burglaries have been apprehended: Esukaleti Moses from Eluru, previously implicated in 10 break-ins; Esukaleti Gandhi from Rajamahendravaram, who had three prior cases and Teparthi Purushottama Ram Kumar, also from Rajamahendravaram. They were found in possession of 277 grams of gold, 6 kg silver and a motorcycle, recovering Rs 24.99 lakh worth of stolen goods across four incidents reported in Indrapalem, Pedapudi, Bommuru and Rajanagaram.

Additionally, two motorcycle thieves—Kadagala Yesu from Ragampeta and Gorrela Durga Prasad from Kakinada—were arrested, leading to the recovery of 20 motorcycles valued at Rs 8.90 lakhs across various police jurisdictions in Kakinada.

Patil urged residents to utilise the Locked Home Monitoring System (LHMS) when travelling to enhance security.