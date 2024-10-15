Five Arrested in Gang-Rape Case of Two Women in AP, 1 Absconding

Anantapur: Five members including three minors accused in the gang-rape of two women in the presence of their husbands in Satya Sai district two days ago have been arrested.

Special teams cracked the case within 48 hours and arrested five persons including three minors, police said.

The two women were a mother-in-law aged 45 and her daughter-in-law aged 22. The incident occurred at the construction site of a paper mill, near Nallabommanipalli in Chilamathur mandal. The family had migrated from Bellary of Karnataka in search of work. The hapless father and son were brutally attacked by the six-member gang before raping the two women.

“About six persons came in two motorcycles and knocked on the main gate of the paper mill and entered the shed in the wee hours of Saturday. They attacked the father and son and then raped the mother in law and the daughter in law in presence of their husbands,” as per the police FIR.

The gang took a mobile phone and Rs 5200 in cash from the victims and fled.

SP Rathna said the names of the three minors cannot be revealed. Of the others, E Nagendra alias Robo of Tyagaraja Nagar in Hindupur town was accused in 37 cases. Sake Praveen Kumar alias Kala of Tyagaraja Nagar in Hindupur was accused in a murder case. They along with C Sreenivasulu of Guddam area in Hindupur and the three minors came on two motorcycles and indulged in the crime.

Nagendra, Praveen Kumar and the three minors were arrested while Sreenivasulu was absconding. Hindupur DSP Mahesh and his team led the investigations and made the arrests.

The incident had gained attention across the state and chief minister Chandrababu Naidu asked the state police brass to immediately search and arrest the accused. Four special teams were formed to nab the accused. The CM, taking a serious note, had urged the HC to form a special court to try the accused in a speedy manner.

Police said the four-member family from Bellary was camping at the construction site near Nalla Bommanapalli. The head of the family was working as watchman for the unit for the last five months while his son was working at a DSC company and the daughter-in-law at a garment unit near Kodur.

On October 11, the wife and husband returned to the camp after work. While the watchman and his wife slept in a shed and his son along with daughter-in-law in another shed. After the incident, the family rushed to the Chilamathur police station and lodged a complaint.