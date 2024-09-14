Five Arrested for Stone-Pelting Incident on Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express
Hyderabad: Five people have been arrested for pelting stones at the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express during its trial run at Bagbahara railway station in Chhattisgarh.
According to the railway police, the attack resulted in damage to three coaches. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and detained the five suspects, all of whom are from Bagbahara.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story