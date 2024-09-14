 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Five Arrested for Stone-Pelting Incident on Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
14 Sep 2024 6:03 AM GMT
Five Arrested for Stone-Pelting Incident on Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express
x
Vande Bharat Express. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Five people have been arrested for pelting stones at the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express during its trial run at Bagbahara railway station in Chhattisgarh.

According to the railway police, the attack resulted in damage to three coaches. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and detained the five suspects, all of whom are from Bagbahara.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Vande Bharat Express Stone Pelting Incident 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick