Five Andhra Stalwarts Shine in the Limelight With Padma Honours

Vijayawada: Five eminent personalities from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the prestigious Padma awards this year, recognising their outstanding lifetime contributions in medicine, cinema, classical arts and education.

The honours have been announced on the eve of Republic Day. They underscore AP’s enduring legacy of excellence across diverse fields.

Topping the list is Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu, who has been conferred the Padma Bhushan in the Medicine category. A globally acclaimed radiation oncologist, Dr. Nori hails from Mantada village in Krishna district. An alumnus of Kurnool Medical College, he went on to carve an illustrious career in the United States, serving for decades at the world-renowned Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York. Widely regarded as a pioneer of brachytherapy, he has played a key role in establishing cancer treatment protocols and training generations of oncologists.

Dr. Nori’s contribution to establishment of the Indo-American Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad is considered invaluable. More recently, he laid the foundation for a world-class cancer hospital in Amaravati. He has been actively involved in conducting cancer screening camps in remote villages to ensure that advanced treatment reaches the poor.

The Arts category saw double honours for Telugu stalwarts. Veteran actor and former parliamentarian Maganti Murali Mohan has been awarded the Padma Shri for his multifaceted contribution to films and public life. With a career spanning over five decades, Murali Mohan acted in more than 350 films and earned acclaim as a producer who encouraged meaningful cinema. He represented Rajahmundry as a Member of Parliament, actively engaging in social and developmental initiatives.

Celebrated character actor Gadde Rajendra Prasad, popularly known as Rajendraprasad, has been honoured with Padma Shri. Known for his impeccable comic timing and versatility, he has portrayed a wide range of roles that have endeared him to audiences across generations. A recipient of multiple Nandi Awards, Rajendraprasad is regarded as one of Telugu cinema’s most dependable performers who elevated humour with substance.

In a deeply emotional tribute, Padma Shri has been conferred posthumously on Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, a revered Carnatic and devotional singer. Balakrishna Prasad served as the Asthana Vidwan of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. In recognition of his work, Balakrishna Prasad had earlier been awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by the President of India on February 23, 2023. He also served as Asthana Vidwan at Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and became the first musician to be appointed Asthana Vidwan of Ahobila Mutt.

Balakrishna Prasad has composed nearly 1,000 Annamacharya Keerthanas. More than 700 of these have been recorded exclusively for TTD. His compositions cover around 200 ragas, including his own 20 ragas. In addition, he composed over 400 classical keerthanas outside the Annamacharya tradition.

The Literature and Education category award has gone to distinguished Sanskrit scholar Vempaty Kutumba Sastry from Gudlavalleru of Krishna district. He received the Padma Shri for his tireless service to classical learning. A former Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and chancellor, Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya and an authority on Sanskrit grammar and poetics, Kutumba Sastry has authored several scholarly works and played a vital role in promoting Sanskrit education nationally and internationally.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his best wishes to AP Padma awardees. He said, “Through their dedication and excellence in their respective fields, each of the Padma Awardees have served the nation and made outstanding contributions to its progress. Their journeys stand as a source of inspiration for the entire nation.”

Education minister Nara Lokesh congratulated the Padma awardees. He said Murali Mohan’s decades-long contribution to Indian cinema and public life is exceptional, while Kutumba Sastry’s unparalleled mastery of Kuchipudi has taken classical arts to global stages.

“Rajendra Prasad’s lifelong dedication and his contribution to Telugu cinema has been exceptional. The legendary Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, through his timeless devotion to Annamacharya kirtanas and classical music, elevated Andhra Pradesh’s spiritual and musical legacy to the national stage,” Lokesh underlined.