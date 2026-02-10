Fishermen’s Livelihood Prioritised As Ravi Kumar Launches Meenotsavam In Gundlakamma

NELLORE: Addressing long-standing concerns of the fishing community, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Tuesday said the government was committed to ensuring a stable and sustainable livelihood for fishermen, announcing major initiatives under the Meenotsavam programme in the Addanki constituency.

As part of the programme, the minister released 2.5 lakh fish fingerlings into the Gundlakamma river near Manikeswaram village, stating that the initiative aimed to strengthen inland fisheries and improve the incomes of local fishermen.

He recalled that 20 lakh fish fingerlings were released last year and said the government was consistently working for fishermen’s welfare by providing subsidised boats and fishing nets, along with financial assistance during fishing ban periods.

Ravi Kumar accused the previous YSRC government of neglecting the Gundlakamma project, alleging that damaged gates and illegal sand mining had severely affected fishermen’s livelihoods.

He said that after the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu came to power, new gates were installed and 2 TMC of water is now being stored, helping revive the river ecosystem and support fisheries. He assured that lakhs of fish fingerlings would continue to be released to safeguard fishermen’s livelihoods.

Earlier in the day, during his Addanki constituency tour, the minister highlighted welfare measures for students. He said that 7,000 bicycles had been distributed free of cost to high school, intermediate and polytechnic students with donor support, and announced that another 4,000 bicycles would be distributed soon.

He inaugurated a ₹20 lakh community hall and a Gokulam shed at Kondamanjuluru village in J Panguluru mandal, reiterating the government’s commitment to rural infrastructure development. Later, at Konidena village in Ballikurava mandal, he distributed bicycles to 237 Zilla Parishad High School students.

The minister clarified that the ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ scheme was being implemented without political bias and directed headmasters to ensure that eligible students received benefits such as ₹15,000 assistance, books, bags and bicycles without political symbols.

Officials, farmers, fishermen and local leaders participated in the programmes.