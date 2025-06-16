Fishermen Venture Into Sea Along AP Coastline

The initial feedback from fishermen suggests availability of fish varieties like tuna weighing upto 20kg, sardines and white shrimp.The fishermen villages along the coastline were abuz since Sunday . Fishermen, idling away their time for two months, offered puja to their deities, beseeching them to facilitate a good catch of fish and shrimps.Some fishermen opt for one-day fishing in the sea mainly on traditional boats or motorised boats while others prefer a long voyage lasting 10 to 15 days, mainly in mechanised boats.Kakinada fisheries deputy director Krishna Rao said, “We are monitoring their catch upon their return from sea to gauge the quantum of fish they could catch, their sizes and varieties to get an idea on what all are available along the coast in erstwhile East Godavari district’s coastline.”In Visakhapatnam, over 400 boats went in even as the sea was having high current due to weather conditions. The fishermen said that initially, they might not have a good catch.Srikakulam fisheries deputy director Satyanarayana said, “Fishermen are readying themselves to ventire into the sea after performing puja to their favourite village deities.”The fisheries authorities are ensuring that the fishermen use nets that would allow turtles to escape from the net, if trapped, so as to protect such species.Bapatla fisheries joint director Srinivas Naik said, “We are ensuing that all the fishing boats are equipped with VHF sets so that the fishermen can be alerted in case of bad weather, in addition to having their own mobile phones.”All the fishermen venturing into the sea are advised to carry ID cards like Aadhar or Voter ID or they should also have HSD (Oil) card. They are ideally encouraged to take up fishing within 12 nautical miles. Those who go on mechanised boats may go beyond this limit too. The boats are having a colour code like blue in bottom and yellow on top, for identification of the state they belonged to.Nellore fisheries joint director Nageswara Rao said, “Out of the 3,700 boats in the district, nearly 2,500 have ventured into the sea so far.”Fishermen get data on the respective fishing zone on their mobile phones in their mother tongue from the Indian national centre for ocean information services. This entity works under the central ministry of earth sciences.The Kakinada-based Reliance Foundation helps fishermen to get such information on an AI-based app called ‘Machili’ on their mobile phones.