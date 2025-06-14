Fishermen To Benefit As Compensation Doubled During Fishing Ban: Atchannaidu

Vijayawada: As the fishing ban in the ocean is set to be lifted at midnight on Saturday, Minister for fisheries Kinjarapu Atchannaidu extended his best wishes to the fishermen of the state. He announced that the two-month hiatus, imposed by the Central government to allow marine fish stocks to replenish, would conclude on Saturday, and urged fishermen to make necessary preparations to resume fishing from Sunday.

The minister advised fishermen to complete repairs on their nets, boats, and engines, paint their vessels, and take all precautions to ensure a safe and prosperous fishing season.

Atchannaidu stated that as part of the Matsyakarula Sevalo welfare scheme, the state government disbursed ₹258.356 crore as compensation to 1,29,178 fishermen during the ban period, providing each beneficiary ₹20,000 directly into their bank accounts.

He expressed pride in fulfilling this commitment and noted that the current coalition government had doubled the financial assistance compared to the previous administration, bringing widespread happiness to fishing communities across the state.