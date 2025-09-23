Fishermen Protest in Uppada Against Pharma Waste Discharge

Kakinada: Fishermen staged a protest in Uppada of U. Kothapalli mandal on Tuesday, alleging heavy losses to their livelihood due to the discharge of waste materials and chemical effluents from pharma companies along the coast. They sat on the highway demanding immediate action from the government to stop the flow of chemical waste into the sea. The protestors also sought compensation of ₹1.50 lakh for each affected family. Fishermen from neighbouring villages around Uppada also joined the agitation.







