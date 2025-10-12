Fishermen Block Highway in Protest Against Drug Park in Anakapalle

Visakhapatnam: Tensions ran high in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district on Sunday as fishermen from Rajayyapeta and nearby villages blocked the National Highway, demanding the cancellation of the proposed Bulk Drug Park. The protest, ongoing for over a month, escalated after police prevented BCY Party president Bode Ramachandra Yadav from visiting the area.

Ramachandra Yadav, who had secured High Court permission to visit Rajayyapeta, was stopped by police in Visakhapatnam and confined to his hotel. In response, fishermen from 16 villages gathered at Nakkapalli and launched a five-hour highway blockade, causing a five-kilometre-long traffic jam.

Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan reached the protest site and held discussions with the agitating fishermen, who refused to form a committee and reiterated their demand for complete cancellation of the project.

“This park will destroy our livelihoods. We are being treated like criminals for defending our right to live,” they told her.

The fishermen alleged that police mishandled women protesters, dismantled tents, and used force to suppress peaceful dissent. The collector assured them that she would visit Rajayyapeta on Wednesday to hear their concerns and convey them to the government. Following her assurance, the blockade was lifted.

Later, speaking to reporters, Vijaya Krishnan said the issue would be further discussed after her visit to the affected villages. “No government wants to distress its people. We will handle this democratically,” she said.

Yadav condemned the government’s actions, calling his confinement illegal. “I only wanted to meet the fishermen and support their peaceful protest. Why am I being stopped?” he asked, vowing to approach the High Court again.

The fishermen claim that the project poses a serious threat to their environment and livelihoods. Initially proposed in Thondangi mandal of Kakinada district, it was later shifted to Rajayyapeta after farmer protests. They alleged that the land had been acquired under the guise of regional development but was repurposed for the drug park. “Had we known the real intent, we would never have given up our land,” they said.