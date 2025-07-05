Fisheries Department Mandates Transponders For Safety

Visakhapatnam: As the threat of cyclones and extreme weather conditions looms over the next five months, the fisheries department has implemented additional precautionary measures to safeguard fishermen and marine workers. On Saturday, the government issued a directive requiring all fishing boats to keep their onboard transponders activated during sea operations.

The department confirmed that 634 mechanised boats at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour have been equipped with transponders, provided entirely through a 100% government subsidy. These wireless communication devices operate through the Nabhi Mitra satellite system, enabling real-time monitoring, vessel tracking, and surveillance across coastal waters.

The Nabhi Mitra app enables authorities and families to track active boats and sends alerts when vessels cross maritime borders, acting as an early warning tool. Officials have raised concerns over reports that some transponders are being turned off while boats are at sea, which compromises emergency response efforts.





“We’ve noticed that the transponders have been disabled on several vessels,” said Dr. P. Lakshmana Rao, Joint Director of Fisheries. “These devices are not optional; they are a lifeline. All fishermen must keep them on at all times.” Lakshmana Rao asserted.



