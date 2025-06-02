Fisherfolk Violate Ban Meant to Let Fish Rejuvenate During Breeding Season

Visakhapatnam: Fisherfolk are violating the Andhra Pradesh government’s 61-day ban on marine fishing from April 15 to June 14 to let fish rejuvenate during their breeding season in order to protecting fishery resources and marine biodiversity.

Many fishermen continue to fish beyond the permitted eight nautical miles, at times venturing as far as 100 nautical miles to catch fish that can be exported.

Fisheries joint director in Visakhapatnam P. Lakshmana Rao shared with Deccan Chronicle information that two days ago, they seized and auctioned a catch from deep sea and deposited the proceeds into the government treasury.

He said for economic reasons, fisherfolk with small boats are allowed to fish within eight nautical miles from the shore. But many of them are venturing as far as 30 nautical miles instead. The Fisheries joint director said they are facing challenges in enforcing the ban on fishing due to a shortage of staff.

S. Narasing Rao, owner of a mechanised boat, reported that some traditional fishermen with sailboats are exceeding the designated limits, sometimes going even beyond 100 nautical miles. In this regard, he pointed out that Konnukonam or marlin fish typically weigh around 200 kg each and are found in groups in the deep sea. Similarly, mahi-mahi, which are also referred to as dolphin fish, dorado or Apollo fish, inhabit the deep sea. “Traditional fishermen are catching these fish by venturing into deeper waters using motors in their sailboats,” Narasing Rao disclosed.

Experts say the periodic ban on fishing during the breeding season is crucial for protecting fisheries and preserving marine biodiversity. This ban can be effectively imposed if every motorised boat is equipped with a transponder. However, there is resistance among fishermen in installing these devices. To date, the Fisheries department has fitted transponders only on 634 mechanised boats. But another 1,300 motorised boats have no transponders.

The Fisheries joint director made it clear that mere seizures of catch or imposing penalties is not enough to enforce the annual fishing ban effectively. The fishing community must itself understand the importance of protecting fisheries and marine biodiversity.

“To achieve this, the Fisheries department is conducting extensive awareness campaigns within the fishermen community,” he added.