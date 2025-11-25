Fish Seed Drive To Aid 400 Nellore Families

Nellore: A fish seed release programme was held on Tuesday at Nellore Tank (Swarnala Cheruvu) under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Nellore RTO Anusha, TD leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and former city mayor Nandimandalam Bhanushree released fish seedlings into the lake to mark the occasion.

Giridhar Reddy said fishery development activities had been stepped up after the coalition government took charge. While 8 lakh fish seedlings were released into Swarnala Cheruvu last year, plans have been made to release 13 lakh seedlings this year. As part of the first phase, 5 lakh seedlings were released on Tuesday.

He said the initiative would benefit nearly 400 fishing families dependent on the tank.

Local representatives, including corporator Kuvvakollu Vijayalakshmi, cluster in-charge Jaladanki Sudhakar, co-cluster officer Vishnupriya and other TDP leaders, participated in the programme.