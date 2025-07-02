First Ship for Mulapeta in 2 Months: Minister Atchannaidu

Visakhapatnam: The first ship will dock at Mulapeta seaport in Tekkali mandal of Srikakulam within the next two months. This was stated by agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in Umilada in Santhabommali mandal of Srikakulam district after distributing welfare pensions to the beneficiaries on Tuesday.

The construction work was going at a fast pace and opportunities would arise for establishing port-based industries in the region, which would help the locals get jobs. The Haldia PetroChemicals, a US-based company and some others would establish their units near the port, he said.

A four lane road from Mulapeta to Bhogapuram airport is being laid via Vemulawada to improve the communication.

The coalition government, he said, spends Rs 33,000 crore per year for welfare pensions to the poor. “As many as 28 types of pensions are being given to 63 lakh people a month. As much of pensions has not been given to the needy in the neighboring states.

The free bus ride scheme for women would start from August 15. This would cost the government Rs 2,400 crore. This apart, a new pension scheme for widows would be launched from next month.

“The distribution of pensions in our state is the largest welfare program in the country,’’ the minister said. Under the Super Six, fishermen families were given Rs 20,000 for the fishing holiday season, Rs 20,000 to each farmer under the Annadata Sukhibhava and under Talliki Vandanam, and a Rs 15,000 yearly fund was given to each student’s mother, the minister said.