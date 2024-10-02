First of Every Month Festival for Poor: Atchannaidu

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu proclaimed the first day of every month as a festival for the underprivileged, while distributing pensions in Narasapuram, Santabommali mandal, under the Tekkali assembly segment in Srikakulam district on Tuesday. He assured that all eligible individuals would receive their pensions under the current government’s scheme.

Meanwhile, Gummidi Sandhya Rani, minister for women, child, and tribal welfare, conducted a door-to-door pension distribution in Salur, her home constituency, as part of the "Pedala Sevalo" initiative. She handed out NTR Bharosa pensions personally at Cheruvugattu and Venkateshwara Colony within Saluru Municipality. Highlighting the government's commitment to welfare, she mentioned that about Rs 59.37 crore was being distributed to approximately 1.42 lakh beneficiaries in Saluru.

Additionally, Pathapatnam MLA Mamidi Govinda Rao was involved in pension distribution at Kaguvada village, with many local leaders in attendance.