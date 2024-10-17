First Meet of BC Ministers in AP Seeks Action Against Caste Slurs

Vijayawada:Ministers of AP belonging to the backward classes (BCs) met at the state secretariat in Velagapudi of Amaravati on Wednesday for the first time to discuss formulation of a BC Protection Act.

The ministers present included K. Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, S. Savita, Angani Sathyaprasad, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Satyakumar Yadav, Vasamshetty Subhash and Kondapalli Srinivas. Home minister Vangalapudi Anita participated in the meeting.



Later, minister Savita said the BC Protection Act will be enacted to take action against caste-based and personal insults. She said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is determined to implement all the points mentioned in the BC Declaration that the TDP made ahead of the last elections.



Savita said adhering to the promises made to BCs, a meeting of the council of ministers has passed a resolution that 33 per cent reservations must be provided to the backward classes in the legislative assembly. The cabinet resolution has been sent to the centre.

The minister underlined that Andhra Pradesh will be the first state in the country to bring in the BC Protection Act.

Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said legal experts and the state’s law secretary will be consulted before formulating the BC law. Housing minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said the law will be armed with sufficient provisions to provide protection to the backward classes.

Minister Kollu Ravindra said the Chief Minister and minister Lokesh have already decided to draft a special law for protection of the backward classes. Various legal sections and other aspects will be thoroughly examined before drafting the law.

Revenue minister Angani Satyaprasad said measures being taken to protect BCs in other states will be examined before formulation of the law in Andhra Pradesh. Minister Satyakumar Yadav said the law will work like a special shield for BCs. Ministers Kondapalli Srinivas and Vasamshetty Subhash said more meetings will be held ahead of the formulation of the BC Protection Act.

BC Welfare secretary Pola Bhaskar said the BC Protection Act will benefit the severely backward castes within the BCs. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul schools’ secretary Krishna Mohan and AP BC Commission member Madhavi Latha were among those who participated in the meeting.