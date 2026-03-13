First Kidney Transplant Performed Successfully at Palasa Hospital

Visakhapatnam: The first kidney transplant surgery at the Kidney Research Centre and Super Speciality Hospital in Palasa of Srikakulam district was performed successfully on Friday, marking a significant milestone in healthcare for the Uddanam region.

A medical team led by the centre’s mentor Dr T. Ravi Raju conducted the transplant on a 23-year-old woman, Hemashree. Her father donated a kidney after being identified as a compatible donor following clinical evaluation.

Dr Ravi Raju said Hemashree had developed kidney failure following childbirth and had been undergoing dialysis for the past five months. The transplant surgery lasted about five hours and was completed successfully. Both the donor and recipient are currently recovering well.

He noted that organ transplant surgeries are usually performed in major hospitals in large cities, and conducting such a procedure in a super-speciality hospital in a rural area was a major achievement.

The medical team included Dr Sarath Jyotsna, Dr Rakesh, Dr Ch. Umamaheswara Rao, Dr P. Poornachandra Rao and Dr M. Vivekananda.

Palasa MLA Gouthu Luthu Sireesha visited the hospital after the surgery and interacted with the patient and her father. She said chronic kidney disease has long affected people in the Uddanam region and described the successful transplant in Palasa as a moment of hope for patients suffering from kidney ailments.

She also recalled that after the 2018 cyclone, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had appealed to donors to contribute towards establishing a kidney research centre in the region instead of offering relief donations, which eventually led to the creation of the facility.