First Installment Of Rs 1,500 Crore Towards Pending Industrial Incentives For This Diwali: CM Naidu





“Diwali reminds us that light always triumphs over darkness. We are providing incentives to support industries and making AP a destination for businesses. This would be a huge relief for small and medium-sized businessmen,” he said.Naidu interacted with shopkeepers and street vendors at the main commercial hub on Besant Road in Vijayawada city on Sunday evening.He affirmed that the alliance government is supporting all sections of society by introducing welfare schemes for the poor, job opportunities through investments, financial payments to government employees and incentives to businessmen.Naidu took part in the Diwali festivities held at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada and addressed the public, outlining the benefits of GST reforms and the government's developmental achievements.The CM explained that the government initiated celebrations of GST reforms from Dasara, extending these to Diwali, reflecting the substantial progress the reforms have brought to the people of Andhra Pradesh.He inquired with the audience how the GST reductions have eased their businesses and benefitted consumers. “There have been significant price reductions on essential goods,” he said, adding that these have translated to increased festival sales.Naidu urged the public to reject any recurrence of corrupt governance, as in the past, and highlighted the Centre's crucial role in reviving the state's economy. “Our states economy was on ventilator support before we took charge,” he claimed.Amaravati development, he stressed, was progressing swiftly and encouraged industrial entrepreneurship, stating, “Every home should have an industrial entrepreneur.”On infrastructure, he said the Polavaram project would be completed and dedicated to the nation by December 2027. Through schemes like P4, the government aimed to uplift the economically weaker sections by improving their living standards, he said.The CM concluded with a call for stable governance and extended his heartfelt Diwali greetings to all citizens of Andhra Pradesh.