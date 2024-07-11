Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

First Group Of AP Pilgrims Return After Haj

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
11 July 2024 5:41 AM GMT
First Group Of AP Pilgrims Return After Haj
x
Holy Kaaba (DC File Photo)

Vijayawada: Minorities Welfare minister N. Md. Farook on Wednesday welcomed the first group of Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh when they landed at the Gannavaram Airport after completing their pilgrimage.

The other two groups that have gone on the Haj to Saudi Arabia will be returning on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Farook thanked the AP government for making the necessary arrangements, which enabled Muslims to complete their pilgrimage without any difficulty.
Guntur MLA Naseer Ahmed, Minority Welfare Department principal secretary K Harshavardhan, and Haj Committee CEO Abdul Khadar were among those present.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick