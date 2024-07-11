First Group Of AP Pilgrims Return After Haj

Vijayawada: Minorities Welfare minister N. Md. Farook on Wednesday welcomed the first group of Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh when they landed at the Gannavaram Airport after completing their pilgrimage.

The other two groups that have gone on the Haj to Saudi Arabia will be returning on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Farook thanked the AP government for making the necessary arrangements, which enabled Muslims to complete their pilgrimage without any difficulty.

Guntur MLA Naseer Ahmed, Minority Welfare Department principal secretary K Harshavardhan, and Haj Committee CEO Abdul Khadar were among those present.