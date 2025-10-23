First Amaravati Literature Festival Begins

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati was abuzz with creative energy on Wednesday following the inauguration of the first-ever Amaravati Literature Festival, themed Kotha Nagaram, Kotha Svaralu (New City, New Voices).

The three-day festival is organised by Easwari School of Liberal Arts, SRM University-AP, which brings together writers, poets and artists from across the country to celebrate the nation’s diversity in language, identity and expression.

Sahitya Akademi award-winning poet and writer Volga (P Lalita Kumari) inaugurated the festival, hailing it as a landmark step in placing Amaravati on India’s literary map.

In her keynote address, she said literature festivals are “true festivals that embrace all languages, communities and classes”, stressing that Indian literature, despite its linguistic variety, remains a single story of human emotion and shared consciousness.

Welcoming the gathering, Prof Vishnupad, Dean, Easwari School of Liberal Arts, said ALF would give Amaravati its first literary heartbeat. “Literature provides intellectual ability, emotional stability and ethical orientation to find your own voice,” he said, adding that the event celebrates stories that shape society.

Vice-chancellor in-charge Prof Ch Satish observed that history documents facts, while literature captures emotion. Together, they preserve a civilization’s essence. He reflected on Telugu literary milestones, citing Sri Sri’s Maha Prasthanam as a defining cultural expression.

Day one featured thought-provoking sessions by feminist author Satyavathi, writers Manisha Sobhrajani, Pavan Santosh and Millo Ankha, and poet Kadali Satyanarayana. Discussions centred on gender, identity and the evolution of women’s voices in literature.

The festival will host panel discussions, workshops and art exhibitions throughout the week. SRM University-AP plans to make ALF an annual event that nurtures dialogue and voices of change.