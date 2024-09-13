Vijayawada: A programme was held on Friday to acknowledge the valiant services of the fire services personnel during the flood-related crisis here.

Director General of the state Disaster Response Force and Fire Services Department, Madireddy Pratap, said the APSDR and Fire Services department plunged into action during heavy rains and Budameru floods, saving 6,432 people's lives and evacuating 13,424 persons to safe locations.

At the event, people’s representatives expressed their appreciation of the services rendered by fire personnel. The rescue teams were felicitated in the presence of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, SDRF directors, fire officers, staff, and public representatives.

Anitha acknowledged fire personnel's contributions during relief operations. She said the government would strengthen the fire services department.

To mark the occasion, fire engines were paraded from Swati Junction to the bus stand in Bhavanipuram.

Pratap said 111 fire fighter vehicles and 1,301 personnel were drawn from across the state to clean homes and roads of silt deposits from the floods. “In total, 75,700 homes and 354km of roads have been cleaned. Our personnel delivered food, water, milk, and medicines to houses in marooned areas by using rescue boats.”