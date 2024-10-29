Firecrackers 25% costlier this Diwali

Kakinada:While firecrackers are costlier by 25 per cent to 30 per cent this Diwali, manufacturers and wholesalers say their profit margins have also diminished, blaming fall in public's interest, new suppliers and changing rules. Earlier, most firecrackers used to be brought to the market from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

However, local traders have not made purchases from Sivakasi this year. Only some specific types of crackers like rockets and are being imported from Tamil Nadu.

The flower-pots are being sourced from Mandapeta. Garland crackers like 1,000, 10,000 and 20,000 are also being made by local manufacturers. Remaining firecrackers are being bought from Duvva, Bhimavaram and other areas in West Godavari district. A manufacturer in Mandapeta rural mandal told Deccan Chronicle that they have cut down the production due to prevailing unfavourable conditions for it.

Only his family members are making flower-pot crackers by using plastic, bought from Gorripudi village in Karapa mandal.

The government has banned earthen flower-pots crackers as they were found to be unstable. He also said that the purchasing interest of the people is coming down each year and most of the rural people are buying the firecrackers.