Firecracker Blast: Woman’s Head Found in Paddy Fields

Kakinada: The death toll in the horrific cracker blast in Vetlapalem village in Samalkot mandal has risen to 22 with the death of injured person Darsipati Raju (30) in the Government General Hospital in Kakinada on Sunday night.

As on Monday, seven persons were getting treatment at the GGH and their conditions remained critical.

A woman, Nooka Ratnam, was being treated in a private hospital here and another person, Samuel, was admitted to the primary health centre at Samalkot.

After the blast on Feb 28, a woman's body was found without a head. She was identified as Sankumalla Raghava (55) of Vetlapalem village. On Monday, her head was found in the paddyfields adjacent to the blast site.

Peddapuram DSP Hari Raju said the head was found during the search through drones and video cameras. Her body was sent for inquest and would be sent for DNA test.

The police urged the people to share with it information on the blast incident and avoid spreading false news. A police picket was continuing at the blast site.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that a body was found with one fourth of the head on the blast day, and a search was on for the remaining parts, if any.