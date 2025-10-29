Fire Guts 20,000 Gunny Bags At Yemmiganur Market Yard

KURNOOL: Around 20,000 empty gunny bags were gutted in a fire that broke out at a godown in the agricultural market yard of Yemmiganur town on Wednesday.

Firefighters rushed to the spot upon receiving information and managed to bring the blaze under control after strenuous efforts. Fire officials estimated the loss at around ₹ 3–4 lakh and said the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit.



