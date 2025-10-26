Fire Damages 4-Lakh Property At Kakinada Court

KAKINADA: A fire broke out at the 2nd Additional Senior Civil Judge Court in Kakinada on Saturday morning, allegedly due to an electrical short-circuit, resulting in damage estimated at ₹4 lakh. No casualties were reported in the incident. According to One Town police, the blaze was first noticed when a court processor opened the doors and saw flames near the judge’s chair. The fire reportedly originated from the computer and printer table and quickly spread to adjoining furniture. Three air conditioners were completely destroyed, and significant damage was caused to the court hall’s slab and roof. Fire personnel managed to extinguish the flames before they could spread to adjacent sections of the building, preventing a major disaster. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an overload in the UPS system connected to the computers. Officials also suspect that recent continuous rainfall may have caused water leakage through the roof, possibly entering the electrical box and leading to a short-circuit. District Judge Gandham Suneetha inspected the site and said that a detailed inquiry would be conducted to determine the exact cause of the incident.