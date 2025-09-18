 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Fire Breaks Out in Battery Manufacturing Unit in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
18 Sept 2025 12:13 PM IST

Although the exact reasons behind the fire had yet to be ascertained, the firefighters said that the explosion of lithium-ion batteries could be one of the causes

Fire Breaks Out in Battery Manufacturing Unit in Tirupati
x
A major fire broke out in a battery manufacturing unit in Tirupati on Thursday. (File photo)

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a battery manufacturing unit in Tirupati on Thursday. However, no one was injured.

The incident came to light when locals heard a sound and alerted the fire services department. Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and the flames were extinguished within an hour. Although the exact reasons behind the fire had yet to be ascertained, the firefighters said that the explosion of lithium-ion batteries could be one of the causes.

A major disaster was averted as workers were not present on the premises. The police, with the help of firefighters and revenue department officials, are examining the reasons for the fire.

The total property loss would also be examined, officials said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
fire accident tirupati Lithium Ion Batteries 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X