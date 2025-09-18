Fire Breaks Out in Battery Manufacturing Unit in Tirupati

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a battery manufacturing unit in Tirupati on Thursday. However, no one was injured.

The incident came to light when locals heard a sound and alerted the fire services department. Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and the flames were extinguished within an hour. Although the exact reasons behind the fire had yet to be ascertained, the firefighters said that the explosion of lithium-ion batteries could be one of the causes.

A major disaster was averted as workers were not present on the premises. The police, with the help of firefighters and revenue department officials, are examining the reasons for the fire.

The total property loss would also be examined, officials said.