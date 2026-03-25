Fire Breaks Out at Steel Plant Near Orvakal

Kurnool: A fire broke out at the Jairaj Steel Plant near Orvakal in Kurnool district on Wednesday, triggering panic as thick smoke spread across nearby areas.

Flames reportedly erupted inside the plant with loud noises, prompting workers to rush out of the premises. Dense smoke engulfed Orvakal and nearby Guttapadu village, with residents complaining of breathing difficulties.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. Efforts to bring the blaze under control were under way at the time of reporting.

Plant management said the incident occurred during a routine maintenance shutdown and attributed it to sparks generated during the process. Officials stated that workers had been evacuated in advance. No case has been registered.