Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Fire breaks out at Medicover hospital in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh
Laxmi Pranathi
30 July 2024 7:11 AM GMT
Fire breaks out at Medicover hospital in Visakhapatnam
x
A fire broke out in the battery maintenance room of Medicover hospital in Visakhapatnam early on Tuesday, triggering panic among patients and their relatives. (File Photo)

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out in the battery maintenance room of Medicover hospital in Visakhapatnam early on Tuesday, triggering panic among patients and their relatives. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Hospital sources said a short-circuit in the battery room was the cause of the fire. On receiving information to the fire control room, a fire render rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. The prompt action taken by the fire department personnel prevented the fire from spreading to other areas in the hospital.

Hospital head Dr. Padmaja confirmed that the fire was confined to the battery room only. The hospital staff with the help of fire personnel ensured safety of the patients. She praised the hospital staff for their prompt action in attending to emergency services.

The fire department is ascertaining the reasons that led to short-circuit in the battery room.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Fire broke out Medicover hospital Visakhapatnam Panic triggered Short-circuit Fire department 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
Laxmi Pranathi
About the AuthorLaxmi Pranathi

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick