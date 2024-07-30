Fire breaks out at Medicover hospital in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out in the battery maintenance room of Medicover hospital in Visakhapatnam early on Tuesday, triggering panic among patients and their relatives. However, no one was injured in the incident.



Hospital sources said a short-circuit in the battery room was the cause of the fire. On receiving information to the fire control room, a fire render rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. The prompt action taken by the fire department personnel prevented the fire from spreading to other areas in the hospital.

Hospital head Dr. Padmaja confirmed that the fire was confined to the battery room only. The hospital staff with the help of fire personnel ensured safety of the patients. She praised the hospital staff for their prompt action in attending to emergency services.

The fire department is ascertaining the reasons that led to short-circuit in the battery room.