Fire Breaks Out at L&T Stock Point Near Amaravati

Vijayawada: A fire broke out at an L&T stock point near Velagapudi Seed Axis Road in Amaravati of Guntur district, at around 3.15 pm on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, a farmer reportedly set fire to agricultural waste in a nearby field. Due to high temperatures and strong winds, the flames spread to the L&T stock yard, destroying several plastic pipes used for laying underground cables and other stored materials.

Fire services deployed seven fire tenders—four from Vijayawada and three from Guntur—to control the blaze. It took nearly an hour to extinguish the fire.

Police have begun an inquiry into the cause of the fire, while the extent of property loss is yet to be assessed.

Meanwhile, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha ordered an inquiry into the incident.