Fire Breaks Out at BKT Bellam Kotayya Tobacco Company in Singarayakonda

Nellore: A major fire broke out at the Bellam Kotayya Tobacco Company factory near Singarayakonda in the early hours of Friday, around 2:30 a.m. The blaze spread rapidly through Blocks ‘A’ and ‘B’ of the factory.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, providing relief to local authorities and workers. Upon receiving information, police officers, fire department personnel, and factory staff rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. Firefighters deployed five fire engines and worked intensively to bring the flames under control.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police, V. Harshavardhan Raju, visited the scene personally and inspected the situation firsthand. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.