Fire Breaks Out at APTransco Scrap Yard Near Rajamahendravaram

KAKINADA: A fire broke out at an electricity scrap yard of APTransco at Bommuru near Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district on Sunday.

Scrap power metres with plastic covers were stored in packaged boxes and dumped in the yard. Employees on duty noticed the fire in the afternoon and attempted to douse the flames using fire extinguishers available at the department store.

Fire department personnel later rushed to the spot with five fire tenders and brought the blaze under control.

APTransco superintendent engineer for East Godavari district K. Tilak Kumar reached the spot and said the fire had been extinguished. He explained that scrap metres stored in the yard caught fire after flames from an external source spread to the plastic waste.

Employees at the main store acted quickly and took precautionary steps to prevent the fire from spreading to the main storage facility, thereby averting a major incident.

Tilak Kumar said about five tonnes of scrap material were gutted in the fire, with the estimated loss put at around ₹2 lakh.