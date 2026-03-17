Fire At Scrap Shop Destroys Property In Tirupati

TIRUPATI: A fire broke out at a scrap shop in the Auto Nagar area on the outskirts of Tirupati on Tuesday, spreading to nearby establishments and causing significant property damage.

According to police, the blaze originated in a scrap shop where a large quantity of plastic waste was stored and is suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit. The flames spread rapidly, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and engulfing the surrounding area.

Fire department personnel rushed to the spot with multiple engines and brought the fire under control after a prolonged effort.

Officials said no casualties were reported, though the incident resulted in substantial property loss. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.