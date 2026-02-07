Finish Pending Works On War Footing: Panchayat Raj Commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM: State panchayat raj and rural development department commissioner Krishna Teja urged officials to work collectively with a family spirit while keeping public service as their primary goal during a review meeting held on Saturday.

Addressing officials from Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts, he emphasised the need to deliver quality services to the public in line with government goals and guidelines.

The commissioner announced that the designation of Panchayat Secretary is now being considered as Panchayat Development Officer, while EOPRD will be redesignated as Deputy MPDO.

During the mandal-wise review, the commissioner warned that negligence in implementing government development programmes would not be tolerated. “Comprehensive development is possible only if every officer works with greater responsibility,” he said.

He issued specific directions to officials to complete all property tax collections by February 15, pay special attention to strengthening revenue sources, upload bills related to Rural Development department works online without delay, complete stalled works on a war footing, and finish all technical processes within the current financial year.