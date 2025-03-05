Financial panels meet twice a month: Speaker Patrudu

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker, Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, has suggested that the legislature’s financial committees meet at least twice a month.

The first meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, the Estimates Committee and the Public Undertakings Committee was held under his chairmanship at the assembly building on Tuesday.

The Speaker noted that there was significant delay in forming the committees. He stressed the need for the committee members to be active. During NTR’s tenure, budget sessions lasted upto 60 days, and these even extending until midnight.

In contrast, Partudu noted, the current sessions are reduced to 15 days. At a recent meeting of the assembly speakers from various states in Delhi, a resolution was passed advocating a minimum 60 days of assembly sessions annually. This was unanimously accepted by all state speakers, he said.

He urged that these committees meet at least twice a month to achieve their intended goals and that all members should cooperate effectively. He also emphasized the importance of considering the advice and recommendations of the Public Audit General during their deliberations.

Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju stressed the significance of the three committees and encouraged all related chairpersons and members to engage meaningfully in discussions. He also suggested conducting field visits and urged the committees to meet frequently, treating these sessions like mini-assemblies, “which are just as important as full Assembly meetings.”

PAC chairman Burla Ramanjaneyulu pledged that the committee would operate transparently and wisely and rise above party lines.

Estimates committee chairman Jogeshwara Rao said he would responsibly fulfill the duties assigned to him.

PUC chairman Koona Ravi Kumar stated that the committee would monitor whether the institutions under the state government are adhering to government guidelines and regulations, based on recommendations from the Controller Auditor General.

Assembly secretary general Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, deputy accountant general T Bhaskar, members of the PAC, Estimates Committee and PUC and various officials were present.