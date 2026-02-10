Financial Literacy Awareness Drive In Kadapa

Kadapa: Kadapa district collector Dr Cherukuri Sridhar on Sunday emphasised the need to strengthen public awareness on financial literacy during the Financial Literacy Week being observed from February 9 to 13 under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

He said people should be educated on safe banking practices, digital transactions, savings habits and protection against financial frauds to encourage responsible financial behaviour. The collector directed officials to conduct awareness programmes on banking services, insurance, pension schemes and digital financial security, ensuring financial inclusion reaches every household in the district.



