Final Voter List to MLC for Teachers’ constituency to be published Nov.6

Kakinada: The Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar said the final voter list for Teachers’ constituency of erstwhile East and West Godavari districts would be published on November 6. Representatives of the respective political parties can make their claims from September 24 to October 15 for rectifications.

Addressing the media after a meeting with representatives of various political parties at the collector’s office in Amalapuram on Tuesday, Mahesh Kumar said the Election Commission had decided November 1 as the “enrolment eligible date.’’



The enrolment notification was issued on July 28 and paper publication was issued on August 13 and August 23 while the enrolment applications were received till September 3. He said the voter enrolment draft would be published on September 24 and the voters can claim their objections from September 24 to October 15 and final voters’ list would be published on November 6.

He said 22 polling centres with one polling centre in each mandal will be set up in the district.



BJP leader D. Rajesh, YSRC leaders Samsani Nani and Shaik Abdul Khadir, CPM leader Karam Venkateswara Rao, BSP leader Bhavani and Aam Aadmi Party leader Surya Prakash were among those present.



